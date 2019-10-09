[New PR Header DHayes]

For Immediate Release: Oct. 9, 2019

Contact: Haley Miller (336) 749-8814

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

GPA is Fighting Against Bullying

A session for parents is coming up at 6:15 p.m. on Oct. 15 at Eastern Middle

Guilford County, NC – Keeping children safe online, whether it is from dangerous adults or hurtful bullies, is an ongoing fight for most parents. With October being National Bullying Prevention Month, Guilford Parent Academy (GPA) is partnering with Guilford County Schools’ Social and Emotional Learning & Character Education Department to help parents keep their children safe.

Anti-Bullying and Cyberspace Safety Info Session

Wednesday, Oct. 16 from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Grimsley High School – Media Center, 801 N. Josephine Boyd St., Greensboro, NC 27408

Tweens and teens can easily access social media networks and other applications from cell phones, tablet computers, and even gaming systems. Parents and family members are invited to learn the lingo, find out what’s online and encourage responsible use.

“Together, we can fight bullying in today’s digital age and help keep our kids safe,” said Kimberly Funderburk, director of GPA. “Join us as we work with our school leaders to create a culture of caring students.”

To learn more about this workshop or other GPA offerings, click here<www.gcsnc.com/Page/2089>, email parentacademy@gcsnc.com<mailto:parentacademy@gcsnc.com> or call 336.279.4924.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<nam02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.gcsnc.com&data=02%7C01%7C%7C23553bbcc6624355592d08d6f0f1254f%7C84df9e7fe9f640afb435aaaaaaaaaaaa%7C1%7C0%7C636961315841501363&sdata=gKEBZ…>.

[PR-footer]

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323