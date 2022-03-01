[New PR Header DHayes]

GPA Invites Parents & Caregivers to Director’s Choice Book Club

The Book Club kicks off March 10 with “The 5 Love Languages for Children”

Guilford County, NC – For the first time, Guilford Parent Academy (GPA) is offering a book club for parents and caregivers, offering a chance for them to connect with others while discussing exciting and relevant books.

The GPA Director’s Choice Book Club will launch on March 10, 2022. LaSheka White, interim director of GPA, has selected the book, “The Five Love Languages of Children” by Drs. Gary Chapman and Ross Campbell.

Evidence shows that when children feel loved, they do their best. Dr. Gary Chapman’s best-selling book, “The Five Love Languages,” has helped millions of people develop stronger, more fulfilling relationships by teaching them to speak each other’s love language.

“Each child, too, expresses and receives love through one of five different communication styles,” said White. “This series will teach parents and caregivers how to identify their child’s love language style as well as their own.”

All sessions will be offered at 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. on the following days:

* Thursday, March 10.: Foundation and Introduction

* Thursday, March 24: Defining Love Languages Part I

* Tuesday, April 26: Defining Love Languages Part II

* Thursday, May 12: My Child’s Primary Love Language

* Thursday, May 26: Practice What You Know

Sessions will be virtual. To register, visit bit.ly/3hw0hsE. A link to join the session will be sent via email and the book will be sent through U.S. mail. Jason’s Deli snack boxes will be provided during the last session.

To learn more about this series or other GPA offerings, visit www.gcsnc.com, email parentacademy@gcsnc.com or call 336.279.4924.

