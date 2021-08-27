[New PR Header DHayes]

For Immediate Release: Aug. 27, 2021

Contact: Haley Miller (336) 749-8814

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

GPA Invites Families with Preschoolers to “Ready for School, Ready for Life” Series

GPA is partnering with Ready Guilford to help ensure children have a great start to life

Guilford County, NC – Everyday interactions with a young child is an opportunity to make a positive impact on his or her life. In fact, 80 percent of brain development happens before the age of three.

To help families prepare their preschoolers for school and for life, Guilford Parent Academy (GPA) is partnering with Ready Guilford for virtual literacy workshops. In this three-part series, Ready for School, Ready for Life Literacy Specialist Megan LeFaivre will guide attendees through the Guilford Basics Childhood Development program that consists of five powerful strategies to help ensure every child has a great start to life.

The Basics Guilford, Sept. 8 from 12-1 p.m.

Attendees will take a tour through the Guilford Basics tools and learn how to support brain development growth from birth.

Living the Basics, Sept. 15 from 6-7 p.m.

This session provides different ways families can use the Basics such as in the grocery store, at the laundromat, and even just walking down the street.

The ABCs of Active Reading, Sept. 22 from 6-7 p.m.

Active Reading is a simple tool to make reading fun and interactive for children. The shared reading experience of Active Reading helps children’s minds expand beyond the pages of the books and help them in all academic areas.

To register for one or all sessions, visit bit.ly/3gwp0Nx. A link to join the virtual sessions will be sent via email after registration. To learn more about this series or other GPA offerings, visit www.gcsnc.com, email parentacademy@gcsnc.com or call 336.279.4924.

