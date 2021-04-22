[New PR Header DHayes]

For Immediate Release: April 22, 2021

GPA Invites Families to Sessions on Career and College Promise Program

The virtual webinars are coming up May 6 and May 11

Guilford County, NC – Across North Carolina, high schoolers are earning college credit and gaining valuable workplace experience through the Career and College Promise program. The program, which is tuition-free for high school juniors and seniors, is available to students in Guilford County thanks to Guilford Technical Community College.

The Career and College Promise program can accelerate completion of college certificates, diplomas, and associate degrees that lead to college transfer or provide entry-level job skills.

Guilford Parent Academy (GPA) is inviting parents and families to virtual webinars where they can learn more about the requirements and how to apply for the program. The webinar will be offered from 6 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 6 and again from 6 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11.

Career and College Promise Program Virtual Webinars for Families

Thursday, May 6 from 6 – 7 p.m.

Tuesday, May 11 from 6 – 7 p.m.

To register for either session, visit bit.ly/3nehn0q. After registering, a link to join the session will be sent via email. To learn more about this workshop or other GPA offerings, visit www.gcsnc.com, email parentacademy@gcsnc.com or call 336.279.4924.

