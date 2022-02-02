[New PR Header DHayes]

For Immediate Release: Feb. 2, 2022

Contact: Haley Miller (336) 749-8814

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

GPA Invites Families to Part 2 of CTE Concentrators and Credentials for Student Success

Part 2 of the series will cover the 100+ credentials offered in GCS CTE classes

Guilford County, NC – Students across Guilford County Schools (GCS) are leaving high school with valuable career experience, and Guilford Parent Academy invites other students to find out how they can take advantage of the opportunity.

There are more than 50 Career Technical Education (CTE) pathways available in GCS in industries like information technology, health sciences, logistics, hospitality and more.

Coming up from 12 to 1 p.m. on Feb. 8 and from 6 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 16, interested students and their families are invited to Part 2 of CTE Concentrators and Credentials for Student Success, where they can find out more about the 100+ credentials offered in GCS CTE classes and the value of earning stackable industry-recognized credentials.

CTE Concentrators and Credentials for Student Success Part 2

Feb. 8, 12-1 p.m.

Feb. 16, 6-7 p.m.

Students who have attained a credential are often better prepared to succeed in a post-secondary environment. They have a documented skill set and are more marketable in the employment arena. Credentialing offers students authentic evidence of skill attainment that is relevant to careers and continuing education. Learn more at www.gcsnc.com/Page/11273.

To register for either session, visit ow.ly/KWWG50H00V8<ow.ly/KWWG50H00V8?fbclid=IwAR3dKkTfDEWCGJO1mxZ7rf1I2mC-QQM1eZGBRaorZO3RSi7MXa0VfvQ8WS8>. A link to join the virtual sessions will be sent via email after registration. To learn more about this workshop or other GPA offerings, visit www.gcsnc.com, email parentacademy@gcsnc.com or call 336.279.4924.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com>.

