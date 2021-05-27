[New PR Header DHayes]

For Immediate Release: May 27, 2021

Contact: Haley Miller (336) 749-8814

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

GPA Invites Book Lovers to Attend Session on Executive Functioning

Smart But Scattered Teens Book Reading is kicking off from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 27

Guilford County, NC – Executive functioning includes skills that kids will use throughout their lives.

But what is it? Executive functioning involves working memory, flexible thinking and self-control. The concept also influences many skills such as paying attention, organizing and planning and understanding different points of view.

For those interested in learning more about executive function, Guilford Parent Academy (GPA) invites parents, caregivers and families to attend the Smart But Scattered Book Reading.

This interactive family engagement session is adapted from the book “Smart but Scattered Teens” by Richard Guare. Charlene Clark, Founder of Legacy Moms and parent mentor, will cover different types of executive functioning skills. Executive functioning also influences many skills such as paying attention, organizing and planning and understanding different points of view.

GPA Book Club for Book Lovers

Virtual Webinars for Families

Thursday, May 27, 2021, 6:00 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 29, 2021, 12:00 – 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 1, 2021, 6:00 – 7:30 p.m.

The sessions will include strategies on how to motivate teens, modify the home environment and teach executive functioning skills. Participants will discover new techniques for parent judgement and through group brainstorming, will create goals for their children.

“I highly recommend joining us for one of these sessions to assess your executive functioning skills as well as analyze your student’s perspective,” said Kimberly Funderburk, director of GPA. “We will also explore categories for teens based on the greatest area of need according to survey information.”

To register and learn more about each session, visit bit.ly/3fp07mA. A link to join the session will be sent after registration. To learn more about this workshop or other GPA offerings, visit www.gcsnc.com, email parentacademy@gcsnc.com or call 336.279.4924.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com>.

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-8154