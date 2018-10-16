For Immediate Release: Oct. 16, 2018

GPA Event to Encourage Family Reading Fun

N.C. children’s author will provide tips and strategies for parents and families

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Popular Children’s Author Kimberly Johnson is back once again to show families that reading together is both fun and beneficial. Parents and students from Title I schools are invited to “Family Reading Fun” for some tips and suggestions on making reading more fun while sparking a love of learning.

Always a crowd favorite, Johnson will provide parents with tools to support literacy and help navigate the success of students. Johnson will also incorporate an overview of children’s learning styles, behavior modification through engaged learning strategies and more.

Thursday, October 18 at 6 p.m.

Simkins Elementary – 3511 E. Lee St., Greensboro

“Reading together as a family is a great way to connect, and it can also help ignite a love of books, literature and learning in children,” said Nora Carr, chief of staff for Guilford County Schools. “When children enjoy reading, they are more likely to succeed in all subjects. At the session, Dr. Johnson will provide parents with practical tips and useful information to encourage reading in a fun and engaging way.”

Originally from Shelby, N.C., Johnson is currently a professor at Clemson University and has authored 18 children’s books. She visits schools throughout the U.S. speaking to children and adults about literacy and writing.

Chick-fil-A sandwiches, books and other giveaways will be provided while supplies last. Space is limited, so parents are encouraged to register early. Register by clicking here<events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07efmzj8gu5ef10d19&oseq=&c=&ch=> or by calling 336-279-4924.

Guilford County Schools<www.gcsnc.com/Page/1> is the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness.

