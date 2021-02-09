[New PR Header DHayes]

GPA Encourages Heart Love During American Heart Month

During February, GPA is giving away 25 free blood pressure monitors

Guilford County, NC – February is American Heart Month and Guilford Parent Academy (GPA) is encouraging all families to love their hearts. To commemorate the month, GPA is giving away 25 free blood pressure monitors to parents who engage with GPA during the month of February.

GPA’s heart healthy YouTube playlist<na01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fyoutube.com%2Fplaylist%3Flist%3DPLeWK-i1Sw-XkqJv4d3tBUcrpIPq4iyK3c&data=04%7C01%7C%7Cbdbfd6c6e9954bb9628708d8cc53ef35%7C84df9e7fe9f640afb435…> with informational videos will help families learn more about the importance of heart health. The videos feature Cone Health and the American Heart Association. Parents and caregivers can learn easy cardio exercises, view tutorials on how to check blood pressure at home, and learn about healthy blood pressure levels.

“We can’t stress enough the importance of heart health, not only during February but all year long,” said Kimberly Funderburk, director of GPA. “Heart disease affects all of us, and we want to share techniques you can do at home to keep your heart working its best.”

To be eligible for the giveaway, participants must be a Guilford County Schools parent or caregiver, view one or more videos from the YouTube playlist and tell GPA how they will use the information to create a healthy heart for themselves and their family. The entry form is bit.ly/36RH8fK<na01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbit.ly%2F36RH8fK&data=04%7C01%7C%7Cbdbfd6c6e9954bb9628708d8cc53ef35%7C84df9e7fe9f640afb435aaaaaaaaaaaa%7C1%7C0%7C637484008159052508%7CUnknow…> and the deadline is Feb. 23.

To learn more about other GPA offerings, visit www.gcsnc.com, email parentacademy@gcsnc.com or call 336.279.4924.

