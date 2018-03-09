

GPA Closes Out College Planning Workshop Series

The series wraps up for the semester on March 15 with a session on paying for college

Greensboro, N.C. – Getting into college is an exciting time for high schoolers and their parents, but figuring out how to pay for it can bring another round of emotions. Guilford Parent Academy (GPA) is here to help with its third and final installment of the college planning workshop series. Students and their parents are invited to join GPA at 6 p.m. on March 15 for “Cash for College: Financial Aid & Scholarships.” GPA is offering the series in partnership with Say Yes to Education Guilford.

Cash for College: Financial Aid and Scholarships

March 15 from 6 until 7:30 p.m.

Ragsdale High School, 1000 Lucy Ragsdale Drive, Jamestown, NC 27282

National Speaker Mychal Wynn will lead the session, giving the 411 on how to secure money for college education. Wynn will cover financial aid basics, college costs, scholarship opportunities, eligibility determination and specific programs for N.C. families.

“We know for some families, paying for college seems daunting, but it doesn’t have to be,” said Lindsay Whitley, director of GPA. “Quite simply, free money is out there for college, if you know where to look and how to apply. Let us help you through the process.”

