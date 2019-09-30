[New PR Header DHayes]

For Immediate Release: Sept. 30, 2019

GPA Bridges the Gap with Free Tutoring, Online Resources

​All GCS families can get free access to Brainfuse and other resources by creating account

Greensboro, N.C. – Most families can agree that homework can be a challenge, causing stress for children and also their parents. That’s why Guilford Parent Academy (GPA) offers all families in Guilford County Schools (GCS) access to resources like Brainfuse, which offers live, on-demand homework assistance from professional tutors 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Built for the modern family, these services are accessible whenever is most convenient, giving users a leg up on EOGs or just a tricky bit of math homework. The tutoring services are designed for a wide range of academic needs. Students can get help with classwork, extra help in difficult subjects or prepare for college preparatory tests including the SAT.

These resources even offer guidance for parents, too: from Microsoft Office support to preparing for the GED and citizenship tests. Parents can also get live, online interview practice from trained job coaches, and receive resume and cover letter assistance from trained resume experts.

“At GPA, we are here to make life easier for families,” said Kimberly Funderburk, director of GPA. “Our mission is to bridge the gaps for student success by engaging parents and involving them in their children’s education. Additionally, we want to help parents be successful–both personally and professionally.”

Through GPA, families can also access Core Learning Online, which helps parents stay up-to-date on the latest methods and trends in education. The GPA website also features digital videos and lectures that encourage character development and create well-rounded students in and out of the classroom.

To access the resources, parents need to create a free GPA account. To learn more, click here<www.gcsnc.com/Page/2089>, email parentacademy@gcsnc.com<mailto:parentacademy@gcsnc.com> or call 336-279-4924.

