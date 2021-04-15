[New PR Header DHayes]

GPA and GCS Health Services to Offer Mental Health Series

The virtual sessions, running April 19 through June 2, will cover a variety of topics

Guilford County, NC – To help families stay mentally and emotionally healthy, Guilford Parent Academy (GPA) is partnering with the Guilford County Schools Health Services and Nursing department to offer a Mental Health Experience. The virtual workshop series, called “Coping in Crisis: Mind, Body and Action,” will help families identify, understand and respond to signs of addictions and mental illnesses.

“Since the start of the pandemic, many of us have experienced overwhelming stress and uncertainty, which can affect our mental health,” said Kimberly Funderburk director of Guilford Parent Academy. “This experience can help you get engaged and relate what you learn to real-life applications. Along the way, participants will also learn more about themselves and ways to improve their overall mental health.”

The “Coping in Crisis: Mind, Body & Action” experience will include the following topics:

* April 19: Helping Students Exhibiting Substance Use and Suicidal Behaviors

* April 20: What is School-Based Mental Health?

* April 21: Coping Skills after Traumatic Experiences

* April 22: Trauma-Informed Care

* April 27: Grief and Loss

* April 30: Mindfulness

* May 11: Self-Care

* May 12: Trauma-Informed Care

* May 19: Red Flags/Warning Signs-Virtual Learning

* May 26: Coping Skills after Traumatic Experiences

* June 2: Coping Skills after Traumatic Experiences

To register and learn more about each session, visit bit.ly/2OMIAdA. A link to join the session will be sent after registration. To learn more about this workshop or other GPA offerings, visit www.gcsnc.com, email parentacademy@gcsnc.com or call 336.279.4924.

