Gold Medalist Cullen Jones to give swim lesson at GAC

-MEDIA ADVISORY –

Olympic Gold Medalist Cullen Jones to give lessons as part of Greensboro Aquatic Center’s ‘Learn to Swim’ Program

In conjunction with promoting May as National Water Safety Month, the Greensboro Aquatic Center’s ‘Learn to Swim’ program with Guilford County Schools will feature a special appearance by Olympic Gold Medalist Cullen Jones.

Jones (full bio below) will help give swim lessons to Guilford County Schools’ second grade students at Greensboro Aquatic Center beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 26.

In partnership with Guilford County Schools, the GAC’s curriculum-based ‘Learn to Swim’ healthy lifestyle program debuted in 2011 and has taught 9,984 local second-graders how to swim free of charge to the school and the students. For more information on the program, please click here<greensboroaquaticcenter.com/programs/2nd-grade-learn-to-swim/>.

CULLEN JONES

Cullen Jones nearly drowned while splashing around at a Pennsylvania water park at age five. Immediately after that incident, his mother, Debra, enrolled him in swim lessons, and it soon became apparent that Jones had natural talent as a swimmer. Unfortunately, Jones was one of a small number of African-American competitors in the sport. Still, now he uses his notoriety and influence to inspire more children from minority communities to become swimmers.

Jones attended NC State from 2002 to 2006. He was a four-time ACC champion and the 2006 NCAA Division 1 champion in the 50 free with a time of 19.18. Jones also won the 50 free at the 2005 World University Games.

Jones held the American Record in the 50 free for one day during the 2008 Olympic Trials. Then, at the Games in Beijing, Jones made history again; by winning a gold medal as part of the 400 free relay team, he became only the second swimmer of African-American descent to do so (the first was Anthony Ervin). That relay also set a world record.

2012 saw Jones make his second Olympic Team. At the Games in London, he earned silver medals in the 50 free (21.54), as part of the 400 free relay, and a gold medal as a member of the 400 medley relay (he swam the freestyle leg during the prelims).

Throughout his career, Jones has been passionate about bringing more diversity to the sport of swimming. Jones is also an ambassador for the USA Swimming Foundation’s Make a Splash initiative and Speedo North America’s Sr Manager of Sports Marketing and Philanthropy.