Godsmack and Shinedown coming to Greensboro Coliseum Saturday, Sept. 22

GODSMACK AND SHINEDOWN COMING TO GREENSBORO COLISEUM ON SATURDAY, SEPT. 22

IN SUPPORT OF NEW CHART-TOPPING ALBUMS FOR BOTH GROUPS

TICKETS AVAILABLE STARTING FRIDAY, JUNE 8

As GODSMACK and SHINEDOWN gear up for their co-headlining summer tour, the two multi-platinum rock groups have revealed an additional run of dates keeping them on the road together into the fall. Newly added dates on the hard-hitting trek-featuring support from Asking Alexandria-include Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday, Sept. 22. Both bands are touring in support of their new chart-topping albums: Godsmack’s WHEN LEGENDS RISE and Shinedown’s ATTENTION ATTENTION, out now.

Tickets for the Sept. 22nd concert at Greensboro Coliseum will be available to the general public starting this Friday, June 8 at 10 AM at www.ticketmaster.com , the Greensboro Coliseum box office and charge-by-phone at 1-800-745-3000.

“We really believe this could be a great moment in our band’s career and we plan on running on the road until at least fall of 2019,” Sully Erna of Godsmack says. “We love the guys in Shinedown and we all go way back. There is a very strong mutual respect between our camps and we feel that this tour is going to be a must see!” Adds the singer, songwriter and guitarist: “We’re preparing ourselves to be on the top of our game!”

“It’s all about impact, and making a statement,” says Brent Smith, Shinedown’s lead singer. “We are creating a show for the fans that is powerful, passionate, and sonically inspiring. The audience has given us a platform to be ourselves, and create something spectacular. That being said SHINEDOWN, and GODSMACK will most certainly NOT let them down. This will be the Rock & Roll event of the year. In other words ‘IT’S ABOUT TO GET HEAVY!!!'”

GODSMACK exploded onto the album charts with their latest release, WHEN LEGENDS RISE, the band’s seventh studio album and their first in four years, available now via BMG. The 11-song collection, fueled by the #1 Mainstream Rock Song and video “Bulletproof” plus the title track “When Legends Rise,” entered the Billboard Top 200 album chart in the top ten (#8), with four #1 placements on other charts: Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Music Albums, Top Independent Albums and Top Alternative Albums. Purchase or stream WHEN LEGENDS RISE here . Loudwire hailed, “The band is painting with a broader palette and delivering one of their most well-rounded albums to date” with Billboard adding, “When Legends Rise is not only the opening and title track for Godsmack’s seventh studio album, but also the band’s statement of purpose.” Louder (U.K.) noted, “When Legends Rise exposes a band who are not afraid to develop and show how experience has colored their style” and AllMusic summed it up saying, “Legends presents a little of the old Godsmack-crunch, grit, and all-with an added dose of polish and melody.” GODSMACK–Sully Erna [vocals, guitar], Tony Rombola [guitar], Robbie Merrill [bass], and Shannon Larkin [drums]-recently released the official music video for “Bulletproof.” Directed by filmmaker Troy Smith, the song’s video is a short film that parodies the making of a rock video with cameos from Billy Ray Cyrus and Sebastian Bach. Erna ultimately hires his crazy Italian cousin to direct the video and everything goes wrong. Click here to watch. In addition, “When Legends Rise” served as a theme song for WWE’s “Greatest Royal Rumble” event, which streamed live April 27 on the WWE Network. On the live front, the band is currently headlining various U.S. rock festivals, receiving rave reviews from the fans and critics alike, with The Rock Revival declaring, “Godsmack is back with a vengeance, and their explosive live show left nobody disappointed” of their Fort Rock Festival set (Johnnie Crow, 5/4/18). 20 years after the release of their debut album and 20 million album sales later, GODSMACK are an even stronger animal than before.

SHINEDOWN are at the top of their game and the charts with their critically acclaimed sixth studio album ATTENTION ATTENTION, out now on Atlantic Records. Click here to listen to the LP, which is being called their best work yet. The album simultaneously hit #1 on Billboard’s Alternative, Top Rock and Hard Rock Albums Charts and debuted Top 5 on the Billboard 200 and #1 on iTunes. Lead single “DEVIL” recently returned to #1 at Active Rock, the 13th #1 for the band at the format, racking up more than 7 million streams worldwide and immediately landing on the Spotify Global Viral 50 Chart. “DEVIL” continues SHINEDOWN’s unparalleled streak: every single released throughout the band’s career has hit Top 10 on the rock charts – a feat unmatched by any other band. The soaring and anthemic “THE HUMAN RADIO” was featured on Spotify’s New Music Friday. Both videos have a combined 10+ million Youtube views. SHINEDOWN’s renewed intensity and uplifting spirit are front and center on ATTENTION ATTENTION, an album that showcases the band’s heart and depth like never before on songs like “GET UP,” an encouraging anthem that frontman Brent Smith wrote about watching bassist Eric Bass struggle with depression. The powerful song has immediately resonated with fans racking up more than 3 million combined streams and counting. Click here to read the band’s op-ed about mental health with GRAMMY.com. Their most personal album to date, ATTENTION ATTENTION is a psychological journey that follows an individual from life’s lowest lows to the highest highs as anxieties dissipate and demons disappear. The story that unfolds as the album progresses is a poignant and enduring statement about humanity and our will to overcome struggles and thrive, touching on topics such as mental health, facing fears, not being afraid to fail, social media negativity and the resolve of the human spirit. Billboard praised “the pounding, riff-driven attack of ‘DEVIL’…to a rafters-reaching major-key hook on ‘BRILLIANT’…Shinedown is on the cusp of adding to its legend…” while Alternative Press proclaimed that “Shinedown’s well-honed craft hits a new level.” Guitar World called the album “…powerful…ominous…infectious…” and Substream says it’s “…a fantastic audio voyage that possesses the power to soothe emotional wounds and ignite a fiery passion for change in the gut of anyone willing to listen……their most important album to date…” Given the deeply personal nature of the record, SHINEDOWN went in-house for production for the first time ever, enlisting bassist Eric Bass to produce and mix the album in its entirety. With a symphony of thought-provoking lyrics, stadium-size, explosive guitars, unpredictable rhythms, and cinematic flourishes, ATTENTION ATTENTION ushers in the band’s biggest and boldest chapter yet. Deluxe album bundles are available at the official SHINEDOWN webstore HERE .

About GODSMACK:

Godsmack stand strong as 21st century hard rock titans. With an unbreakable spirit and diehard work ethic evocative of their hometown, the Boston quartet fought hard to secure a place in music history since first smashing their way on to the scene in 1998. To date, they’ve notched a staggering eight #1 singles at mainstream rock radio, including “Awake,” “Straight Out of Line,” “Cryin’ Like A Bitch,” and “I Stand Alone.” Moreover, they’ve enjoyed 20 Top 10 hits at the format-the most of any act since February 1999–as well as four Grammy nominations, and were winners of the Billboard Music Awards Rock Artist’s of the Year in 2001. Selling over 20 million records worldwide, the band has also unleashed three consecutive albums at #1 on the Billboard Top 200-namely Faceless [2003], IV [2006], and The Oracle [2010]. This places them in league with Van Halen, U2, Metallica, Dave Matthews Band, and Linkin Park who have also enjoyed the same streak. Moreover, the accomplishment on the road remains staggering with headlining sets everywhere from Mayhem and UPROAR to Rock on the Range. Godsmack released the successful and acclaimed 1,000 HP in 2014, and their domination continues with the release of When Legends Rise, their seventh full-length album in 2018. They still stand alone.

About SHINEDOWN:

Leading the charge for 21st century rock, multi-platinum, record-breaking band Shinedown – Brent Smith [vocals], Zach Myers [guitar], Eric Bass [bass, production], and Barry Kerch [drums] – has sold more than 10 million albums and 10 million singles worldwide, has 11 platinum and gold singles and four platinum and gold albums, and averages more than 4 million monthly listeners on Spotify as one of the most-listened-to rock bands on the platform with over 600 million streams, contributing to their more than 1 billion total overall streams to date. The band’s new album ATTENTION ATTENTION is the follow-up to 2015’s Threat To Survival LP which marked Shinedown’s third straight Top 10 debut on the Billboard Top 200, arriving at #5 while also debuting at #1 on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums Chart with hits like “Cut the Cord” and “State of My Head.” They began their unparalleled domination of multi-format rock radio with their 2003 platinum-certified debut Leave A Whisper and its gold-selling 2005 follow-up Us and Them. 2008’s Billboard Top 10, double-platinum LP The Sound of Madness remained on the Top 200 Chart for a staggering 120 consecutive weeks and made rock history with six #1 singles including the gold “Devour,” platinum “If You Only Knew,” and the triple-platinum breakthrough “Second Chance,” igniting a mainstream crossover and soaring to #1 at Hot AC and Top 3 at Top 40. The American Music Award-nominated band then seized #1 on the Billboard Top Rock Albums Chart and #4 on the Top 200 with 2012’s gold-certified Amaryllis, which launched three #1 Active Rock anthems – “Bully,” “Unity,” and “Enemies.” Hailed as a fiery and always exciting live act, the band continues to engender diehard love from millions of global fans and has racked up countless sold-out tours and festival headlining sets as well as numerous national television appearances such as The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and TODAY.

