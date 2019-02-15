Gloria Trevi coming to Greensboro Coliseum Sept. 26

GLORIA TREVI

ANNOUNCES U.S. ‘DIOSA DE LA NOCHE’ TOUR

WITH SPECIAL GUEST KAROL G

Tickets on sale to general public starting Friday, February 22

(Friday, February 15, 2019). GLORIA TREVI, the indisputable queen of Spanish-language music who never stops shaking up the industry with her incomparable, audacious and irreverent style, announced today her upcoming ‘Diosa De La Noche’ Tour across the United States alongside the Colombian pop phenomenon Karol G.

Produced by Live Nation, the ‘Diosa De La Noche’ Tour will kick off September 13 in Fresno, CA and will visit 23 cities across the United States with shows in some of the most prestigious venues in the country such as Radio City Music Hall (New York), The Forum (Los Angeles), AmericanAirlines Arena (Miami) and the AllState Arena (Chicago), to name a few.

Gloria Trevi with special guest Karol G will play Greensboro Coliseum on September 26. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 22 at 12:00PM at LiveNation.com<www.livenation.com/artists/43043/gloria-trevi>. Citi is the official presale credit card of the ‘Diosa De La Noche’ Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 19th at 10am local time until Thursday, February 21st at 10pm local time through Citi’s Private Pass program. For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com<www.citiprivatepass.com>.

The ‘Diosa De La Noche’ Tour will be a memorable spectacle full of the intensity and excitement Gloria Trevi has accustomed us to. It will be an epic show by a woman who magazines like Pollstar and Billboard have positioned at the #1 spot in their rankings as the best-selling Mexican female artist in the industry for three consecutive years, with more than a million tickets sold.

One of the biggest surprises for this tour has been Gloria Trevi’s invitation to Latina star Karol G to join her as special guest, sharing the same message: ‘Life is short, but the night is long, let’s have fun!

For more information or to purchase tickets go to livenation.com.

# # #

About Gloria Trevi:

Gloria Trevi continues to inspire generations with her craft as composer, her ability to communicate emotions, and her strength on stage. She also survived the greatest scandal in the history of the Spanish-language music industry, caused by feuding networks and false accusations. Once she was absolved, Gloria’s innate talent turned her into a phoenix, as she experienced the most successful and incredible resurgence the industry has ever witnessed. There is only one GLORIA TREVI.

About Karol G:

Karol G has successfully taken her fresh take on Latin urban music to global fame. With over 4.6 billion music streams and having appeared in over 15 Billboard charts throughout her career, the Colombian newcomer is a force to be reckoned with. Her collaborations include songs alongside Luis Fonsi, J Balvin, Anuel AA, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny, Nick Jonas, Quavo, Maluma and Ozuna, among others.

