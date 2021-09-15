[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Cindy Dye

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-297-5000

Glenwood Family Fun Day This Saturday

GREENSBORO, NC (September 15, 2021) – The Glenwood Branch of the Greensboro Public Library and the Parks and Recreation Department are offering a Family Fun Day from 2-4 pm, Saturday, September 18 at the Glenwood Recreation Center, 2010 Coliseum Blvd. The event will include games, crafts, music, snacks, martial arts, step teams and more.

Parenting and mental health professionals will offer information and activities. Community partners include 4-H and Youth Development, NC Cooperative Extension; Colgate Dental; Children’s Home Society; Faith Action International; Glenwood Mural Project; Greensboro Fire Department; Guilford County Schools – Homeless Liaison Office; Healthy Moms, Healthy Babies YWCA; NAMI Guilford; Piedmont Triad Regional Council on Aging; Strong Minds, Strong Communities; and UNCG Psychology Clinic.

Harry Turfle, Glenwood-Artist-in-Residence for the Neighborhood Arts Residency Program, has been hosting art-related, community-engagement activities since June. He will bring artists Deanna Williams and Jessica Jackson, members of the Black Women’s Art Collective, to the Glenwood Family Fun Day to host free art-making activities for the attendees. The Neighborhood Arts Residency Program is sponsored by Creative Greensboro.

COVID protocols including face coverings will be in effect. For more information about Library events and resources visit: www.greensborolibrary.org<mail.greensboro-nc.gov/owa/redir.aspx?REF=TrkTy65bi6E60DRRE4ng3ew4FCQHhmGkViHn8vtC4gxt_hdEuWDYCAFodHRwOi8vd3d3LmdyZWVuc2Jvcm9saWJyYXJ5Lm9yZw..>.

# # #

David Theall

Graphics/Communications Specialist

Libraries Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-2270

www.greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.