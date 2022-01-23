[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
Glenwood Branch Library Closed January 23
GREENSBORO, NC (January 23, 2022) – Due to staffing shortages, the Glenwood Branch of the Greensboro Public Library is closed today, January 23. All other locations are operating on a regular schedule. ??
