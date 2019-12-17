For Immediate Release: Dec. 17, 2019

Gillespie Park, Bluford Elementary Schools Apply for Restart Status

Board approved applications during Tuesday’s meeting

Greensboro, N.C. – Two GCS elementary schools will seek restart flexibility from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (DPI). The Board of Education approved the action for Gillespie Park Elementary and Bluford Elementary during Tuesday’s meeting.

Restart flexibility allows lower performing schools to use innovative strategies to increase teacher effectiveness and ultimately student outcomes. Schools would have more budgetary freedom, allowing them to implement the Opportunity Culture program<www.gcsnc.com/Page/43010> that has shown initial success at 14 other GCS schools since it began in 2018.

An Opportunity Culture school redefines classroom positions, allowing the best teachers to have the greatest impact. A school may choose to hire “multi-classroom leaders,” who coach small groups of teachers, lead their own classrooms or work with students in other classrooms.

Schools may also choose to hire “expanded impact” teachers, or those who reach a higher percentage of students than other teachers. They may teach more classes, reach up or down to other grade levels or teach more students per class. Restart status would allow these schools to forego class-size restrictions.

The applications now move to the state Department of Public Instruction for final approval.

