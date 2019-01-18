GFD to conduct training

Greensboro Fire Department to Conduct High Rise Training at Lincoln Financial Building

GREENSBORO, NC (January 18, 2019) – The Greensboro Fire Department plans to conduct training at the Lincoln Financial Building located at 101 N. Elm Street on January 23 – 25, 2019 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am daily. The training exercises will allow firefighters the opportunity to practice high rise techniques including fire attack, search and rescue efforts, and ventilation practices. It is rare to have an opportunity to use a high rise structure for training therefore the Greensboro Fire Department is very excited to have this opportunity. Special thanks to Lincoln Financial for allowing these firefighters the opportunity to train and practice these techniques. The Greensboro Fire Department will gain valuable practice and experience from these exercises.

There will be fire apparatus located around the Lincoln Financial building during these training dates and the attached map will show which lanes will be blocked from 9:00 am until 11:00 am daily. Please try to avoid this area or expect delays during this training. There will be no live fire used during these training evolutions.

# # #

