[GPAC LogoHorizontal.jpg]

FOR RELEASE: Monday, Jan. 20

Get The Led Out coming to Tanger Center Friday, Aug. 7

Tickets on sale Friday at Noon!

(GREENSBORO, NC) – The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts has announced Get The Led Out will hit the stage on Friday, Aug 7.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 24 at noon at TangerCenter.com, Ticketmaster and the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office.

From the bombastic and epic, to the folky and mystical, Get The Led Out (GTLO) have captured the essence of the recorded music of Led Zeppelin and brought it to the concert stage. The Philadelphia-based group consists of six veteran musicians intent on delivering Led Zeppelin live, like you’ve never heard before. Utilizing the multi-instrumentalists at their disposal, GTLO re-create the songs in all their depth and glory with the studio overdubs that Zeppelin themselves never performed. When you hear three guitars on the album…GTLO delivers three guitarists on stage. No wigs or fake English accents, GTLO brings what the audience wants…a high energy Zeppelin concert with an honest, heart-thumping intensity.

Dubbed by the media as “The American Led Zeppelin,” Get The Led Out offers a strong focus on the early years. They also touch on the deeper cuts that were seldom, if ever heard in concert. GTLO also include a special “acoustic set” with Zep favorites such as “Tangerine” and the “Battle of Evermore” being performed in its’ original instrumentation with guest singer Diana DeSantis joining the band.

GTLO has amassed a strong national touring history, having performed at major club and PAC venues across the country. GTLO’s approach to their performance of this hallowed catalog is not unlike a classical performance. “Led Zeppelin are sort of the classical composers of the rock era,” says lead vocalist Paul Sinclair. “I believe 100 years from now they will be looked at as the Bach or Beethoven of our time. As cliché as it sounds, their music is timeless.”

A GTLO concert mimics the “light and shade” that are the embodiment of “The Mighty Zep. “Whether it’s the passion and fury with which they deliver the blues-soaked, groove-driven rock anthems, it’s their attention to detail and nuance that makes a Get The Led Out performance a truly awe-inspiring event!

Paul Sinclair – Lead Vocals, Harmonica

Paul Hammond – Electric and Acoustic Guitars, Mandolin, Theremin

Jimmy Marchiano – Electric and Acoustic Guitars, Vocals

Eddie Kurek – Keyboards, Guitar, Vocals, Percussion

Adam Ferraioli – Drums, Percussion

Phil D’Agostino -Bass, Vocals

Diana DeSantis – Special Guest Vocalist on “The Battle Of Evermore”

www.gtlorocks.com/bios

ABOUT TANGER CENTER

The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts will host more than 150 events per year and will be managed by the staff of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. The Tanger Center will host a diverse variety of events including touring Broadway productions, concerts, Guilford College’s Bryan Series, Greensboro Symphony Orchestra performances, comedy shows and all types of family entertainment. The venue is scheduled to open in March, 2020.

Andrew Brown

Public Relations Manager

Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Phone: (336) 373-7456

www.greensborocoliseum.com<www.greensborocoliseum.com/>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.