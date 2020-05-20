For Immediate Release: May 20, 2020

Contact: Janson Silvers (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

GCSTV Presents the Weaver Academy at Home Concert

-MEDIA ALERT-

WHAT: GCSTV will present a Weaver Academy at Home Concert on Saturday, May 23, at 8 p.m., with an encore performance on Monday, May 25, at 8 p.m.

Seven performances from Weaver Academy’s guitar program will be included, featuring students Damon Chrismon, Monserratt Padilla-Ojeda, Savannah Barclay, Jason Miller, Theo Perkins, Tanner Layne and So Reh.

An eighth video will close out the program. ‘Looking Within’ is a music video created by Weaver Academy freshman Gabriel Irving. Gabriel’s video was named top in the nation in the PTA Reflections contest in the category of ‘Outstanding Interpretation for Film.’

WHEN: May 23, 2020 at 8 p.m

WHERE: The concerts will be available to view on GCSTV on Spectrum Cable digital channel 2 or 74.1 and AT&T U-verse channel 99 in Guilford County. It can also be seen on the GCS YouTube page<www.youtube.com/user/GCSchoolsNC>.

CONTACT: Janson Silvers, (336) 669-3309

