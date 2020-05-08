

For Immediate Release: May 8, 2020

GCSTV Airing Video Math Lessons Every Hour

Lessons cover elementary, middle and high school math

Greensboro, N.C. – To help students who may need additional support in math, Guilford County Schools Television (GCSTV) has begun airing math video lessons.

Video lessons start at 8 a.m. with a kindergarten lesson. The short video lessons will continue with a new lesson for each grade level every hour throughout the day, ending with Math III lessons at 7 p.m. To see the full schedule of lessons, click here.<www.gcsnc.com/Page/65206>

New lessons will come out on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with repeats on Wednesdays and Fridays. These videos should act as another resource to support students in math, and the district is still encouraging students and families to continue online learning with their teachers using Canvas.

GCS decided to start airing video math lessons after reviewing national research indicating that the school closures and related disruptions to children’s lives could cause certain students to lose one to two or more years of academic learning.

“Learning loss during school closure is expected to be the greatest in the area of mathematics. Televised math lessons focused on key learning in each grade level are another resource for families to access,” said Whitney Oakley, Guilford County Schools chief academic officer.

According to NWEA, a global educational organization, students are likely to retain less than 50 percent of this year’s math progress.

You can find GCSTV on Spectrum Cable digital channel 74.1, at AT&T U-Verse channel 99 or on YouTube at GCSchoolsNC<www.youtube.com/channel/UCENu7hY4RTjh_fIayi3zJnw>.

