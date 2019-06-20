

For Immediate Release: June 20, 2019

GCS Wins National Scholarship Competition

GCS Is One of Three Winners for the Council of Great City Schools

and College Board Scholarship Challenge

Greensboro, N.C. – You can’t get scholarships if you don’t apply which is why the Council for Great City Schools (CGCS) and the College Board created a challenge to encourage students to apply for scholarships.

Juniors from GCS did just that, and the district is getting national recognition for its efforts.

The CGCS and College Board Scholarship Challenge was divided into three categories, and scholarships were given out to approximately 300 students nationally. The categories were: the Scholarships Sign-up Award, Practice for the SAT Award, and Build Your College List Award.

Guilford County Schools won the Scholarships Sign-up Award category. Thirty-seven percent of all juniors in Guilford County participated and signed up for scholarships surpassing other districts in cities like San Antonio, Dallas, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Miami and Houston.

“This recognition really shows what teamwork can achieve. This honor would not be possible without the hard work of our counselors in our schools and of course, our students. We take seriously the responsibility of preparing our students to be well-rounded and ready for college, life and career. For these juniors, this is the first step in transforming their life outcomes,” said Dr. Clinton Wilson, the GCS High School counseling supervisor.

All three areas of competition, win or lose, help catapult students forward as they enter their senior year of high school. Obtaining tips early on how to apply for scholarships, practice for the SAT and create a list of preferred college choices, are integral to their success.

