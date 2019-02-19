For Immediate Release: Feb. 19, 2019

GCS Wins Four Awards for United Way Campaign

District, three schools received Spirit of North Carolina Awards

GREENSBORO – Continuing the streak it has maintained since 2013, Guilford County Schools again received the Spirit of North Carolina Award from the United Way of North Carolina for its 2018 campaign.

Three GCS schools – Alamance Elementary, Allen Jay Middle and Christine Joyner Greene Education Center – also received the award, which is given to organizations that demonstrate excellence in their United Way campaigns as well as a strong philanthropic culture and community partnership.

GCS employee participation increased 6.5 percent from 2017, and the campaign raised more than $378,000 to benefit the United Way of Greater Greensboro and the United Way of High Point.

These four awards were among 33 statewide that were presented during United Way of North Carolina’s annual meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 13, in Pinehurst. GCS was one of only three school districts in the state to receive the award.

“We are so proud of our students and staff for their generosity and dedication to helping others,” said Superintendent Sharon L. Contreras. “As a National District of Character and a World Kindness District, we are honored to be recognized for showing a spirit of philanthropy.”

GCS engages in other district-wide campaigns to support those in need. Last year, the district raised $33,000 through Change for Children, an initiative to support those impacted by Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Maria. GCS is currently collecting funds to support families in Pender County who were devastated by Hurricane Florence.

