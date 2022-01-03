

For Immediate Release: Jan. 3, 2022

Contact: Janson Silvers (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

GCS will operate on a two-hour delay tomorrow, Tuesday, Jan. 4

GCS offices will operate on the normal schedule

Greensboro, N.C. – Due to potentially hazardous road conditions in the morning including the potential for black ice, all GCS schools and central offices will operate on a two-hour delay tomorrow, Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Administrators, maintenance staff, and custodial staff should plan to report at regular time. Employees should contact their supervisors and refer to Policy AFC<nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gcsnc.com%2Fcms%2Flib%2FNC01910393%2FCentricity%2FDomain%2F234%2FPolicies%2520and%2520Procedures%2FPolicy%2FAFC%2520-%2520EMERGENCY%252…> and AFC-P<nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gcsnc.com%2Fcms%2Flib%2FNC01910393%2FCentricity%2FDomain%2F234%2FPolicies%2520and%2520Procedures%2FProcedures%2FAFC-P%2520EMERGENCY%252…> for additional guidance.

The outdoor drive-through COVID testing sites will open as scheduled for staff and students.

