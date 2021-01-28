For Immediate Release: Jan. 28, 2021

Contact: Janson Silvers (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

GCS Virtual Choice Showcase Coming Feb. 1-5

Interactive event will help parents in choosing a magnet or choice program

Greensboro, N.C. – The GCS Choice Showcase has gone virtual. Parents are invited to participate in a week-long event Feb. 1-5 featuring the district’s more than 60 magnet and choice programs.

You can find the virtual showcase here<www.gcsnc.com/Page/73265>, and get a full schedule of live events here<www.gcsnc.com/Page/73270#calendar150603/20210228/month>.

The week’s events will include live 30-minute sessions with school leaders, allowing parents to learn more about each school and get answers to their questions. Each school will host six live sessions during the course of the week, with elementary schools on Monday and Tuesday, middle schools on Wednesday and Thursday, and high schools on Thursday and Friday.

From noon to 12:30 each day, parents can connect with several key departments that commonly receive parent questions, including transportation, school nutrition, student assignment, student services, Exceptional Children, pre-kindergarten and Guilford Parent Academy. Sessions for both schools and departments will be recorded and posted for future viewing.

In addition to the live sessions, families can watch videos about each school and review a fact sheet with more details. This guide<www.gcsnc.com/Page/73411> will help parents understand the themes offered throughout the district, which include arts, career and technical education, language immersion, early and middle colleges and more.

The magnet/choice application window will be open from Jan. 14 through March 3. To apply, please click here<file:///C:/Users/silverj/AppData/Local/Microsoft/Windows/INetCache/Content.Outlook/SJJU4BWS/gcsnc.schoolmint.net>. Video tutorials on how to apply are included in the application portal.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and one of the 50 largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves 70,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com>.

