[New PR Header DHayes]

For Immediate Release: Sept. 27, 2018

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

GCS Updates Makeup Day Schedule for All Schools

Schools were closed multiple days earlier this month for inclement weather

Greensboro, N.C. – GCS schools on the traditional calendar will be open to students on Nov. 1, 2018, and Jan. 18, 2019. These days both had been scheduled as teacher workdays but will now be instructional days to make up for Sept. 14 and 17, when schools were closed for inclement weather. Jan. 2, which was previously announced as a makeup day, will remain a teacher workday.

The Middle College at GTCC-Greensboro, the Middle College at GTCC-High Point, the Middle College at GTCC-Jamestown, Kearns Academy and the Academy at Smith each missed two instructional days. Their makeup days are Oct. 8 and Nov. 2.

The Middle College at UNCG, Greensboro College Middle College, The Middle College at Bennett, The STEM Early College at N.C. A&T and the Middle College at N.C. A&T each missed three days. These schools will now be open for students on Oct. 8, Dec. 19 and Dec. 20. The Early College at Guilford also missed three instructional days and will now be open Oct. 15, Dec. 19 and Dec. 20.

School

1st Makeup Day

2nd Makeup Day

3rd Makeup Day

Traditional calendar schools

Nov. 1

Jan. 18

Middle College at GTCC-Greensboro

Oct. 8

Nov. 2

Middle College at GTCC-High Point

Oct. 8

Nov. 2

Middle College at GTCC-Jamestown

Oct. 8

Nov. 2

Kearns Academy

Oct. 8

Nov. 2

Academy at Smith

Oct. 8

Nov. 2

Early College at Guilford

Oct. 15

Dec. 19

Dec. 20

Greensboro College Middle College

Oct. 8

Dec. 19

Dec. 20

Middle College at Bennett

Oct. 8

Dec. 19

Dec. 20

Middle College at N.C. A&T

Oct. 8

Dec. 19

Dec. 20

Middle College at UNCG

Oct. 8

Dec. 19

Dec. 20

STEM Early College at N.C. A&T

Oct. 8

Dec. 19

Dec. 20

Extended-year schools, which are scheduled for 196 days of classroom instruction this year, do not typically make up inclement weather days until after five days have been missed. GCS must ensure that students at every school meet the state’s 1,025-instructional hour requirement, regardless of whether the state was under a state of emergency. For more information about state policy regarding makeup days, click here<www.ncpublicschools.org/docs/fbs/accounting/calendar/make-updaysfaq.pdf>.

For more information about the district’s inclement weather procedures, click here<www.gcsnc.com/domain/254>. For a link to all GCS calendars, click here<www.gcsnc.com/Page/2#calendar1/20180913/month>.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com>.

[PR-footer]

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323