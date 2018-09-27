[New PR Header DHayes]
For Immediate Release: Sept. 27, 2018
GCS Updates Makeup Day Schedule for All Schools
Schools were closed multiple days earlier this month for inclement weather
Greensboro, N.C. – GCS schools on the traditional calendar will be open to students on Nov. 1, 2018, and Jan. 18, 2019. These days both had been scheduled as teacher workdays but will now be instructional days to make up for Sept. 14 and 17, when schools were closed for inclement weather. Jan. 2, which was previously announced as a makeup day, will remain a teacher workday.
The Middle College at GTCC-Greensboro, the Middle College at GTCC-High Point, the Middle College at GTCC-Jamestown, Kearns Academy and the Academy at Smith each missed two instructional days. Their makeup days are Oct. 8 and Nov. 2.
The Middle College at UNCG, Greensboro College Middle College, The Middle College at Bennett, The STEM Early College at N.C. A&T and the Middle College at N.C. A&T each missed three days. These schools will now be open for students on Oct. 8, Dec. 19 and Dec. 20. The Early College at Guilford also missed three instructional days and will now be open Oct. 15, Dec. 19 and Dec. 20.
School
1st Makeup Day
2nd Makeup Day
3rd Makeup Day
Traditional calendar schools
Nov. 1
Jan. 18
Middle College at GTCC-Greensboro
Oct. 8
Nov. 2
Middle College at GTCC-High Point
Oct. 8
Nov. 2
Middle College at GTCC-Jamestown
Oct. 8
Nov. 2
Kearns Academy
Oct. 8
Nov. 2
Academy at Smith
Oct. 8
Nov. 2
Early College at Guilford
Oct. 15
Dec. 19
Dec. 20
Greensboro College Middle College
Oct. 8
Dec. 19
Dec. 20
Middle College at Bennett
Oct. 8
Dec. 19
Dec. 20
Middle College at N.C. A&T
Oct. 8
Dec. 19
Dec. 20
Middle College at UNCG
Oct. 8
Dec. 19
Dec. 20
STEM Early College at N.C. A&T
Oct. 8
Dec. 19
Dec. 20
Extended-year schools, which are scheduled for 196 days of classroom instruction this year, do not typically make up inclement weather days until after five days have been missed. GCS must ensure that students at every school meet the state’s 1,025-instructional hour requirement, regardless of whether the state was under a state of emergency. For more information about state policy regarding makeup days, click here<www.ncpublicschools.org/docs/fbs/accounting/calendar/make-updaysfaq.pdf>.
For more information about the district’s inclement weather procedures, click here<www.gcsnc.com/domain/254>. For a link to all GCS calendars, click here<www.gcsnc.com/Page/2#calendar1/20180913/month>.
