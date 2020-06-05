For Immediate Release: June 5, 2020

GCS Updates Drive-Thru Graduation Event Schedule

Most campus events condensed to one day

Greensboro, N.C. – GCS graduation recognition events got off to a great start this week, and the remaining events will begin Monday. Some schools have revised their schedules so that all students will be recognized in a single day. Only Page High, Northern High and Northwest High will remain on a two-day schedule.

The recognition events will follow an orderly procedure. Students and their families will drive onto campus following a set route. Students will be able to exit their cars, receive their diplomas and take a picture on the stage while Pomp and Circumstance is playing. They will then return to their cars and continue their routes.

NOTE: If you are planning to cover any of these events, please plan to arrive early. There is no designated entrance or parking for media; law enforcement will be directing traffic.

Events are scheduled as follows:

Monday, June 8

9 a.m.

Andrews High

Andrews High campus

9 a.m.

Page High

Page High campus

9 a.m.

Southeast High

Southeast High campus

Tuesday, June 9

9 a.m.

Page High

Page High campus

Wednesday, June 10

9 a.m.

Northern High

Northern High campus

9 a.m.

Smith High

Smith High campus

9 a.m.

Ragsdale High

Ragsdale High campus

Thursday, June 11

9 a.m.

Northern High

Northern High campus

Friday, June 12

9 a.m.

Dudley High

Dudley High campus

9 a.m.

High Point Central High

High Point Central High campus

9 a.m.

Northwest High

Northwest High campus

Saturday, June 13

9 a.m.

Northwest High

Northwest High campus

Monday, June 15

9 a.m.

Eastern High

Eastern High campus

9 a.m.

Southern High

Southern High campus

9 a.m.

Western High

Western High campus

In total, GCS will graduate more than 5,600 students from the Class of 2020.

