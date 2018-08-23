For Immediate Release: August 23, 2018

Contact: Tina Firesheets (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

GCS Traditional Schools to Resume on Monday

New changes and initiatives align with the district’s strategic plan goals

Greensboro, N.C. – While students attending GCS early colleges, academies and choice schools returned to class earlier this month, those going to traditional schools will return on Monday, August 27.

The 2018-19 school year brings new changes and initiatives that align with the district’s strategic plan goals to raise student achievement and increase organizational efficiency to improve student learning. Changes for the new school year include a new math curriculum and standard school supply list, the launch of the GCS OneCard student ID cards in seven pilot schools and the installation of a new bus tracking system. Also starting this school year, students in all schools must apply for free or reduced price lunch. More details about each are as follows:

* New math curriculum: More than 100 professional learning sessions were held during the district-led professional learning days. Math educators will use a new curriculum this year. Eureka Math, a K-5 math curriculum, will be used at all elementary schools this year. It has been rated as the top elementary math curriculum in the country by EdReports. All students will receive printed workbooks that will include in-class work and application problems, practice activities and homework assistance.

GCS is also implementing Open Up Math, a new 6-8 math curriculum in all middle schools. It is also rated as the top middle school math curriculum in the country. All students will receive printed workbooks for each unit in the curriculum. It includes sections for both families and students, which provide sample problems, with detailed solutions and activities and practice problems to use in class and for homework.

Math teachers and curriculum facilitators have responded favorably to the new math curriculum, which aligns with Goal II of the district’s strategic plan – and that is to increase the percentage of incoming sixth-graders passing N.C. Math 1 (Algebra 1) with a C or better by the end of their ninth-grade year to 75 percent by 2022. It is currently 69.8 percent.

* GCS OneCard: The student ID cards will help support safety efforts in the district by restricting access to school buildings. It will first launch in seven pilot schools in High Point: Allen Jay Preparatory Academy, Andrews High, Ferndale Middle, High Point Central High, Penn Griffin School for the Arts, Southwest High and Welborn Academy of Technology. Scan stations will be installed at the schools next week. Southwest High will also pilot Visitor Pass Plus, which checks visitors against the sex offender registry.

The GCS OneCard will be distributed to these students in September and will include their name, school and ID number. Students will need to wear them at all times during school hours. The cards will be used to enter and exit the building. They will also be used to purchase meals and check out library books. In the future, students district-wide will be able to use their cards to enter and exit buses and to check out books at local libraries.

* Bus tracking system: Work to install the Synovia bus tracking devices will begin next week. The system will allow transportation staff to locate buses, as well as provide a history of bus routes. It will also provide work time and attendance for bus drivers. In the future, parents will be able to access bus locations through an app called Here Comes the Bus.

* School Nutrition Changes: Starting this school year, students at all schools will need to apply for free or reduced price meals. GCS will no longer participate in a federal program that certified all students in an entire school as eligible for free breakfast and lunch. Students who attend former CEP (Community Eligibility Provision) schools can still receive free breakfast and lunch for the first 30 days of school. This decision was made to get a more accurate look at the district’s poverty rate. Parents should complete the application if they feel they qualify for meal benefits. Families can use this link to see if they qualify for benefits. Applications can be found here or at the schools.

* Standard school supply list: The district implemented a standard school supply list for grades K-5 in order to maintain consistency in schools and classrooms and to be sensitive and responsive to the needs of families. The list can be found here .

