For Immediate Release: Sept. 13, 2018

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

GCS Traditional Calendar Makeup Day Scheduled for Jan. 2

Schools will be closed Friday for inclement weather

Greensboro, N.C. – Guilford County Schools students on the traditional calendar will attend classes on Wednesday, Jan. 2, to make up the inclement weather day announced for Friday, Sept. 14. Jan. 2 is the first inclement weather makeup day listed on the traditional calendar<www.gcsnc.com/site/handlers/filedownload.ashx?moduleinstanceid=28018&dataid=52337&FileName=2018-2019%20Traditional%20Calendar%20Final.pdf>.

Schools on non-traditional calendars did not have makeup days identified in the first semester. Makeup days for non-traditional schools are as follows:

* The Middle College at UNCG<www.gcsnc.com/site/handlers/filedownload.ashx?moduleinstanceid=28018&dataid=63927&FileName=2018-19%20Middle%20College%20at%20UNCG%20Final.pdf> – Monday, Oct. 8

* Greensboro College Middle College<www.gcsnc.com/site/handlers/filedownload.ashx?moduleinstanceid=28018&dataid=63925&FileName=2018-19%20Greensboro%20College%20Middle%20College%20Final.pdf> – Monday, Oct. 8

* Middle Colleges and Academies<www.gcsnc.com/site/handlers/filedownload.ashx?moduleinstanceid=28018&dataid=63924&FileName=2018-19%20Middle%20Colleges%20and%20Academies%20Final.pdf> – Monday, Oct. 8

* The Early College at Guilford<www.gcsnc.com/site/handlers/filedownload.ashx?moduleinstanceid=28018&dataid=63926&FileName=2018-19%20The%20Early%20College%20at%20Guilford%20Final.pdf> – Friday, Oct. 12

Extended-year schools, which are scheduled for 196 days of classroom instruction this year, do not typically make up inclement weather days until after five days have been missed. GCS must ensure that students at every school meet the state’s 1,025-instructional hour requirement.

For more information about the district’s inclement weather procedures, click here<www.gcsnc.com/domain/254>. For a link to all GCS calendars, click here<www.gcsnc.com/Page/2#calendar1/20180913/month>.

