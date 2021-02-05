For Immediate Release: Feb. 5, 2021

GCS Tops State in Communications Awards

GCS earns state-leading 33 NCSPRA Blue Ribbon Awards

Greensboro, N.C. – The Guilford County Schools (GCS) communications team was recognized today with a state-leading 33 awards for excellence in school public relations. The Blue Ribbon Awards ceremony was held virtually by the North Carolina School Public Relations Association (NCSPRA).

The district also earned two Best of the Best awards which recognize the top entries of each category. GCS received a Best of the Best award in the “Excellence in Writing” category for their senior stories and garnered a Best of the Best award in the “Special Events & Programs” category for the GCS Reopening Plan and Planning Process.

“Effective communications has always been an essential component in keeping our communities informed and engaged,” said Wanda Edwards, director of communications for Guilford County Schools. “In the midst of this pandemic, communications has become even more critical. As we continue to keep our internal and external communities up-to-date on relevant information that impacts their lives and the lives of our students, we still have the responsibility of telling those amazing stories we see and hear about every day. We thank the North Carolina School Public Relations Association for this recognition along with Superintendent Contreras and her leadership team for their support.”

The GCS team took home awards in the following categories:

Electronic Media

* Pre-recorded Lessons – Gold Award

* School Bond Facts & Photos – Gold Award

* Bikes for Kids at Peck Elementary – Gold Award

* Teacher Appreciation at Johnson St. Global Studies 2020 – Gold Award

* Persevering in a Pandemic – Gold Award

* GCS Retirement Celebration 2020 – Gold Award

* Principal for a Day at Kiser Middle 2019 – Gold Award

* “Nostalgia World Premier at Grimsley High School” – Gold Award

* Kindergarteners Return to Colfax Elementary – Silver Award

* Chess in Schools at Monticello-Brown Summit Elementary – Silver Award

* Safety Videos – Silver Award

* We are Guilford County Schools – Silver Award

* Food Bus Program at SE Middle – Silver Award

* Congratulations to Class of 2020 – Silver Award

Publications

* GCS Family Handbook – Gold Award

* GCS Staff Handbook – Gold Award

* 50 (Plus) Ways to Ignite Enthusiasm and Engagement – Gold Award

Special Events/Programs

* GCS Reopening Plan and Planning Process – Gold Award

* Celebration of Excellence Events – Gold Award

* Drive-Thru Graduation Ceremonies – Gold Award

* Building the Capacity of Educations – Soup for Success Cohort I – Gold Award

* Supporting Literacy – Title I GPA Book Tasting & Dinner Event – Gold Award

* Sumner Book Mail-A-Thon: GPA’s Slide into Reading with FREE Home Libraries – Gold Award

* We See You GCS – Silver Award

* Bikes for Kids – Bronze Award

Marketing

* GCS Choice Showcase – Gold Award

Image and Graphic Design

* Safety Illustrations – Gold Award

* GCS Banner Displays – Gold Award

Digital Media Engagement

* GCS Reopening Website – Silver Award

* College Decision Day – Bronze Award

* COVID-19 Updates – Bronze Award

Excellence in Writing

* Senior Stories – Gold Award

* National COVID Coverage – Gold Award

NCSPRA’s mission is to build support for public education through well-planned and responsible public relations.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and one of the 50 largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves 70,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com>.

