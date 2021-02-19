For Immediate Release: February 19, 2021

GCS to Streamline Arrival Process with New App

Secondary school students and families to begin using platform on Feb. 22;

parents/guardians encouraged to transport their children to school

Greensboro, N.C. – GCS plans to streamline the health-screening arrival process at all middle and high schools with a new platform beginning Feb. 22. State public health protocols require all schools and offices to check temperatures and ask COVID-19 related screening questions prior to or immediately upon building entry.

The new platform allows parents/guardians to certify that students are healthy by answering the required screening questions using any computer or mobile device prior to boarding a school bus or arriving at school.

Each morning, the primary parent and student will receive an email from CrisisGo<nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.gcsnc.com%2Fipass_students&data=04%7C01%7Cedwardw2%40gcsnc.com%7Caa0f16f35d284ae16a8408d8d43fd015%7C9ae2fb1fdea24c4381947624fcbbb30c%7C0…> with a link to the health-screening questions. Separate emails will be sent for each student in the household.

Once the questions are completed and submitted via the link, the family member will receive a green “entry” code. The family member will then show the code to the school bus driver before boarding and/or to the school welcome team upon arrival at school. Staff will take student temperatures upon their arrival at school.

The goal is to expedite school arrivals by allowing families to complete the first step of the screening process ahead of time. The platform also informs them if students should stay home from school before they ever leave the house.

“Our goal is to streamline the screening process as much as we can while still ensuring we are following all health protocols,” said GCS Superintendent Sharon L. Contreras. “Using technology should help speed up the process for everyone, especially at our secondary schools, which serve larger groups of students.”

Contreras also noted that even with the technology in place, parents/guardians and students should expect longer than usual car lines when secondary schools begin phasing back in next week. Community members should expect traffic to increase as well. “While the temperature checks and health screenings play a public health role in keeping our students and staff safe, these processes take more time,” said Contreras. “Even though school staff have planned multiple stations at each school site and only half of our students will be arriving at one time, some traffic issues are going to occur and we want everyone well-prepared for this in advance.”

Schools and offices may continue to use manual/paper processes for staff members and families without mobile phones or internet access. School staff are already using the platform and will be able to assist families who have any questions or concerns. Elementary schools will start using the platform at a later date.

Parents and guardians can expect to see messages from CrisisGo in their inboxes starting early in the morning on Feb. 22. Anyone needing to update their contact information should call their school’s data manager to ensure they have access to the platform.

Contreras also said that GCS is encouraging parents/guardians to transport their children to school, when possible, to preserve school bus services for those who lack transportation and have no other way of getting to school. The statewide school bus driver shortage and the pandemic’s impact on staff have reduced the number of drivers available to transport students daily in GCS and across North Carolina.

“Pre-pandemic, we encouraged parents/guardians to use the transportation provided because it helped ease traffic congestion at our schools,” said Contreras. “Now, we need parents/guardians to transport their children, if possible, so we can adjust our plans and transport only those students who really depend on us to get to school.”

