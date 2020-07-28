For Immediate Release: July 28, 2020

Contact: Janson Silvers (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

GCS to Start Year with Remote Learning through at Least Oct. 20

Students will learn from home through first quarter

Greensboro, N.C. – Students in Guilford County Schools (GCS) will begin the 2020-21 academic year with at least nine weeks of remote learning. The school board made the decision to begin with remote learning during a virtual meeting held earlier today.

GCS joined 41 other North Carolina school districts in starting with remote learning. Next steps for the board include determining the public health metrics it wants to use when deciding whether the district can reopen schools safely for in-person instruction.

As part of the district’s reopening plan, the earliest GCS students would return to schools for in-person instruction would be Oct. 20, pending a review of local public health data and trends. The board will discuss and choose the re-entry scenario that will follow remote learning at an upcoming meeting.

The board also approved calendar modifications <nam05.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gcsnc.com%2FPage%2F2%23calendar1%2F20200728%2Fmonth&data=02%7C01%7Ccarrn%40gcsnc.com%7Ca7b6ce427f2f4c64d5c908d8335deb97%7C9ae2fb1fdea24…> that reflect the decision to start students with remote instruction. The changes also bring the district’s school calendars into compliance with a new state law approved in May.

The new regulations require all North Carolina public schools to start on August 17, except for nontraditional schools. Districts also were required to add five student days, which essentially removed five teacher workdays, among other changes.

GCS middle and early colleges and academies, which start next week, also will begin with remote instruction.

The board presentation may be accessed here<nam05.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gcsnc.com%2Fsite%2Fhandlers%2Ffiledownload.ashx%3Fmoduleinstanceid%3D134206%26dataid%3D123431%26FileName%3DJuly%252028%2520presentation…> along with a related FAQ document (click here<here/>). More reopening information about the district’s reopening plan may be found at www.gcsnc.com/reopening<nam05.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.gcsnc.com%2Freopening&data=02%7C01%7Ccarrn%40gcsnc.com%7Ca7b6ce427f2f4c64d5c908d8335deb97%7C9ae2fb1fdea24c4381947624fcbbb30c%7C0%7C0%7C6…>.

GCS also extended the registration deadline for its two virtual academies through September 15, giving families time to review relevant information. Virtual academies<www.gcsnc.com/Page/66086> will also begin the school year on August 17.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves 73,000 PK-12 students at 125 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<nam05.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.gcsnc.com%2F&data=02%7C01%7Csilverj%40gcsnc.com%7C79407275dd6940ec549d08d7e890bf0b%7C9ae2fb1fdea24c4381947624fcbbb30c%7C0%7C0%7C63723358…>.



Thank you,

[Signature]

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323