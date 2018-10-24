[New PR Header DHayes]

For Immediate Release: Oct. 24, 2018

GCS to Make Up Two of Four Days Lost to Inclement Weather

Traditional calendar schools will be in session on Nov. 1, Jan. 18;

All schools will start five minutes early beginning in January

Greensboro, N.C. – Thanks to recent calendar flexibility provided by the state following Hurricane Florence, GCS only has to make up two of the four days it missed due to inclement weather. Previously announced make-up days are listed below.

School

1st Makeup Day

2nd Makeup Day

Traditional calendar schools

Nov. 1

Jan. 18

Middle College at GTCC-Greensboro

Oct. 8

Nov. 2

Middle College at GTCC-High Point

Oct. 8

Nov. 2

Middle College at GTCC-Jamestown

Oct. 8

Nov. 2

Kearns Academy

Oct. 8

Nov. 2

Academy at Smith

Oct. 8

Nov. 2

Early College at Guilford

Oct. 15

Dec. 19

Greensboro College Middle College

Oct. 8

Dec. 19

Middle College at Bennett

Oct. 8

Dec. 19

Middle College at N.C. A&T

Oct. 8

Dec. 19

Middle College at UNCG

Oct. 8

Dec. 19

STEM Early College at N.C. A&T

Oct. 8

Dec. 19

GCS schools were closed on Sept. 14 and 17 as Hurricane Florence pounded the North Carolina coast, and again on Oct. 11 and 12 when Hurricane Michael roared into Guilford County. On Oct. 2, the state legislature waived make-up days for Hurricane Florence.

However, with just three make-up days left on its Traditional Academic Calendar and winter weather yet to arrive, all GCS schools will start five minutes early beginning in January when students return from winter break. School buses will arrive five minutes earlier as well; Dismissal times will remain the same, however.

The state requires that all schools provide at least 1,025 hours of instruction each year. The longer days will ensure that GCS meets this requirement without having to add more make-up days in June.

“Historically, we experience our worst weather in Guilford County between January and March,” said Chief of Staff Nora Carr. “We want to have additional minutes in the bank so we can deal with any more issues that might arise this year and still meet state requirements.”

Prior to this fall, GCS has not missed an instructional day due to inclement weather before winter break since 2010, according to district records.

For additional information regarding how GCS makes decisions regarding inclement weather, click here<www.gcsnc.com/domain/254>. For a link to our calendars, click here<www.gcsnc.com/Page/2#calendar1/20181024/month>.

