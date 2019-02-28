For Immediate Release: Feb. 28, 2019

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

GCS to Launch Six Pilot Signature Academies Next Year

Board approves Career and Technical Education programs

Greensboro, N.C. – Students entering ninth grade this fall will have six new options for advanced Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs. The Board of Education approved new signature academies that support the district’s Strategic Plan goal<www.gcsnc.com/Page/51359> to increase the number of graduating seniors who complete a rigorous career pathway.

The academies approved Thursday feature four themes at six locations, which are:

* Academy of Advanced Manufacturing & Engineering, located at Smith High and Southeast High (attendance zones apply)

* Academy of Computer Science & Information Science, located at Kearns Academy and Northeast High (attendance zones apply)

* Academy of Transportation, Distribution & Logistics, located at Western High (open to all)

* Academy of Biomedical & Specialized Health Sciences, located at Academy at Smith (open to all)

“These programs will give Guilford County Schools’ students the competitive edge they deserve,” says Chief Innovation Officer Dr. Kathleen A. Dawson. “We are excited to take this step toward stronger CTE programming that aligns with in-demand job opportunities in local industries.”

The academies will launch one grade level at a time, beginning with ninth graders in 2019-20. Transportation will not be provided. However, the district is working to establish partnerships with public transit.

Students can apply for the signature academies during the magnet application window from March 13 to April 5. Families can learn more about these and other magnet and choice options<www.gcsnc.com/Domain/2425> at the GCS Choice Showcase<www.gcsnc.com/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&DomainID=4&ModuleInstanceID=174&ViewID=6446EE88-D30C-497E-9316-3F8874B3E108&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=86842&PageID=1>, which is being held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center. The event and parking are free.

All magnet applications will be submitted through a new online process. GCS staff will be at the showcase to help parents navigate the application process, and Guilford Parent Academy will host two hands-on sessions for parents needing additional assistance during the application period.

Also new this year, the showcase will feature a kindergarten experience for students and parents, designed to help incoming kindergarteners feel more comfortable riding a bus and going through a cafeteria line.

Click here to learn more about the great choices for students in GCS.

