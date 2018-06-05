For Immediate Release: June 5, 2018

Contact: Tina Firesheets (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

GCS to Hold Three Graduations Wednesday, June 6

Ceremonies for Gateway, C.J. Greene and Haynes-Inman Education centers are scheduled

Greensboro, N.C. – The “Mayor of Gateway” will graduate Wednesday.

That’s what they call Paul Jeffrey, who is known to walk through the halls of his school, shaking hands along the way. While at Gateway Education Center, Jeffrey held major roles in school musicals and contributed service learning hours. He will be among five to receive a diploma.

Gateway, which serves students with severe and multiple mental and/or physical disabilities, is one of three schools holding graduation ceremonies Wednesday. C.J. Greene Education Center, which serves students with moderate to severe developmental delays and autism, will advance 10 graduates. Four will graduate from Haynes-Inman Education Center, which serves students with special needs, most of whom are considered medically fragile with significant disabilities.

Anthony Nguyen (pronounced when), one of the graduates at C.J. Greene, is known as “Mr. Personality.” Nguyen, who once needed a feeding tube and had difficulty sitting still, can now complete tasks and engages with others. Teacher Tom Anderson has witnessed Nguyen’s progress through the years.

“I’m going to miss him” he says. “I’ve seen him mature.”

Read more about Nguyen here .

It is said that Tyeisha Phifer’s smile could light up a room. Her happiness radiates throughout Haynes-Inman, says principal Kevin Carr. In her time at the school, she learned to travel independently throughout the building in her wheelchair.

“She loves her interactions with her classmates, teachers and therapists,” Carr says, adding that she demonstrates strength and perseverance on a daily basis.

Graduation schedules for the schools are as follows:

* Gateway Education Center (3205 East Wendover Ave., Greensboro), 3 p.m. at Gateway Education Center Auditorium

* Haynes-Inman Education Center (200 Haynes Road, Jamestown), 5 p.m. in the gymnasium

* Greene Education Center (604 East Main St., Jamestown), 6:30 p.m. at Greene Education Center Campus

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com .

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323