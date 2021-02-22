For Immediate Release: Feb. 22, 2021

GCS to Have Remote Learning Day on Friday

The asynchronous learning day will allow more employees

to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

Greensboro, N.C. – Guilford County Schools (GCS) will have a remote learning day on Friday, Feb. 26, as many employees will have the opportunity to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

To ensure as many employees as possible will be able to take advantage of this opportunity, the remote learning day will be asynchronous. This means that no live teaching will be taking place on Friday. However, students will still have assignments to complete and are expected to log in, so they may be counted for attendance purposes.

Families will still be able to pick up meals from our grab and go locations listed here<www.gcsnc.com/Page/72081>.

Approximately 3,000 GCS employees will be vaccinated from Thursday evening through Saturday evening (Feb. 25 – Feb. 27). This process will be repeated the following week, Thursday, March 4 – Saturday, March 6. GCS has not determined at this time if another remote learning day will be necessary.

Scheduling priority has been given to employees who work with our exceptional children, many of whom cannot mask properly. After those employees, workers aged 51 to 64 years old were given priority to schedule their appointments. Then, staff members aged 36 to 50 years old will have a chance to schedule a vaccination appointment. Lastly, employees aged 18 to 35 years old will be able to sign up for an appointment.

GCS has more than 4,500 teachers and nearly 10,000 employees.

