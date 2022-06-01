For Immediate Release: June 1, 2022

GCS to Celebrate Remaining High School Graduations

17 schools will celebrate graduations this weekend

Greensboro, N.C. – Don’t be surprised if you see a lot of happy people walking around Greensboro this weekend.

Guilford County Schools will wrap up the graduation season with 17 traditional high school graduations at the Greensboro Coliseum and Special Events Center June 3 – 5.

This year, schools determined the number of tickets based on venue capacity and size of the graduating class.

Over the course of the graduation season, more than 5,300 graduates will receive diplomas.

Please find this weekend’s graduation schedule below:

Friday, June 3

Site: Special Events Center

4 p.m. Weaver Academy

6 p.m. Penn-Griffin School for the Arts

8 p.m. Ragsdale High

Site: Greensboro Coliseum

3 p.m. Grimsley High

7 p.m. Northwest High

Saturday, June 4

Site: Special Events Center

8 a.m. Northeast High

11 a.m. Smith High

3 p.m. Southern High

7 p.m. Western High

Site: Greensboro Coliseum

8:30 a.m. High Point Central High

12 p.m. Southwest High

4 p.m. Southeast High

8 p.m. Northern High

Sunday, June 5

Site: Special Events Center

1 p.m. Eastern High

5 p.m. Andrews High

Site: Greensboro Coliseum

12 p.m. Dudley High

4 p.m. Page High

