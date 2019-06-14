Editor’s Note: The attached photos are for this story: “GCS Teams Visit Triad Industries to Train for Launch of Career Academies”; NOT for previous release: “GCS Students and Teachers Taking Part in Advanced Manufacturing Camp.”

I apologize for any confusion.



For Immediate Release: June 14, 2019

Contact: Janson Silvers (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

GCS Teams Visit Triad Industries to Train for Launch of Career Academies

Staff from five Career Academies visited Lenovo and UPS in Guilford County

Greensboro, N.C. – This week, a group of 37 teachers, principals, and district leaders from Guilford County Schools participated in the first two of four days of Signature Career Academy externship-based workshops on the campuses of Lenovo and UPS, two of the Greensboro’s local industries. The workshops are providing the district’s five new Signature Career Academy staff teams with training needed to launch their new career-focused schools this August 2019.

The academies are: The Academy of Biomedical and Specialized Health Sciences at The Academy at Smith, The Academy of Transportation, Distribution and Logistics at Western High, The Academies of Computer and Information Science located at Kearns Academy and at Northeast High, and The Academy of Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering at Smith High School.

“At Lenovo and UPS educators were able to see every level of opportunity that could eventually be offered to our students. From jobs only requiring a high school degree, to executive positions requiring college degrees and thanks to the vision of our Superintendent, Dr. Sharon Contreras, this was an incredible beginning to a program that will change lives,” said Tresha Layne, the executive director of Guilford County Schools’ CTE program.

These opportunities to learn and then pass on these skills are possible through GCS’s partnership with the Eastern Triad Workforce Initiative and the Southern Regional Education Board. Learning from those already in these careers will bolster our teacher’s ability to better prepare students for the workforce and create an educated and well-prepared talent pipeline.

The school teams will visit Kao and Procter & Gamble in August.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com>.

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323