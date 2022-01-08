For Immediate Release: Jan. 8, 2022

Contact: Janson Silvers (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

GCS Suspends School Bus Transportation for Some High Schools Starting Monday

Bus driver shortage and rise in cases means district can’t serve all routes; New partnership allows high school students to ride free on city buses

Greensboro, N.C. – A severe bus driver shortage made worse by rising COVID-19 cases means that Guilford County Schools (GCS) will have to suspend school bus transportation to 8 high schools<drive.google.com/file/d/1lMKOD2uKeKuJCxgQGvWZfGSQJucmxBRD/view?usp=sharing> starting Monday morning, January 10.

To offset the strain on parents/guardians, GCS has developed a new partnership that will allow high school students to ride city buses for free, however, if they show their student identification badges, also known as “One Cards.”

“As of this weekend, we don’t have enough bus drivers to continue serving all students, so we had to make some really difficult choices,” said Chief Operations Office Michelle Reed. “We are grateful to our partners in the City of Greensboro and the City of High Point for stepping up and filling the gap for us by providing free rides for GCS high school students who live within their boundaries.”

The change does not affect elementary or middle school students, high school students whose schools are located outside of city boundaries and don’t have access to public transportation, high school students with disabilities who receive special transportation or magnet school students.

“We are doing everything we can to keep our classrooms and schools open despite incredibly challenging circumstances,” said Superintendent Sharon Contreras. “We deeply appreciate everyone’s support and ask all parents that can transport their children to school to continue doing so.”

To access city bus routes, parents and students should look online.

Greensboro Transportation Agency<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/transportation/greensboro-transit-agency-public-transportation-division/for-our-riders/how-to-ride-gta>: find your route using <play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.google.android.apps.maps&hl=en_US&gl=US> Google Maps for Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.google.android.apps.maps&hl=en_US&gl=US> or <apps.apple.com/us/app/google-maps/id585027354> Google Maps for Apple.<apps.apple.com/us/app/google-maps/id585027354>

High Point Transit<www.highpointnc.gov/transit>: find your route using <www.highpointnc.gov/2262/Plan-A-Trip> the HPT Moovit tool<www.highpointnc.gov/2262/Plan-A-Trip>

Parents/guardians can find more information about this change, including how to access city routes, on the district’s website at <www.gcsnc.com/> www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com/>. Parents/guardians may also call (336) 370-8920 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday or the Transportation hotline (888) 511-4GCS (4427) beginning at 6 a.m. on Monday, January 10.

The change in transportation service is temporary. GCS will resume services for each of its 480 routes as soon as possible. GCS school buses typically travel 41,000 miles and transport nearly 39,000 students daily.

More specific information for parents will be coming on Sunday, Jan. 9, from the district and from their individual schools.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and one of the 50 largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves 70,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com>.

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-8154