For Immediate Release: May 18, 2018

Contact: Haley Miller (336) 749-8814

Lindsay Whitley (336) 669-2647

GCS Superintendent to Kick-off Break with a Book at Kirkman Park

—MEDIA ALERT—

WHAT: GCS Superintendent Sharon L. Contreras, Ph.D., will kick-off a new literacy campaign aimed at narrowing the achievement gap and avoiding the summer slide. The Break with a Book campaign will allow every K-5 student attending GCS Title I schools to select six books for their home libraries. After hearing from Superintendent Sharon L. Contreras, students will be released to select their books with the help of parents, volunteers and Clifford the Big Red Dog!

Reporters and photographers are invited to the kick-off assembly as well as observe and interview parents and students as they select their books.

Break with a Book is the latest in a series of GCS initiatives focused on improving literacy for younger students, including implementing new literacy resources, funding for classroom libraries and community partnerships.

“Research shows us that reading six books over the summer can help students master critical literacy skills and help prevent the summer slide,” said Lindsay Whitley, director of Guilford Parent Academy, the district’s parent engagement division. “We are thrilled to be able to provide our families in these Title I schools with these books and tools that will help their students succeed.”

WHEN: 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 22

WHERE: Kirkman Park Elementary, 1101 Centennial Street, High Point

CONTACT: Lindsay Whitley, (336) 669-2647

