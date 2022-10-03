[Logo Description automatically generated]For Immediate Release: October 3, 2022Contact: Gabrielle Brown (336) 370-8307

GCS Superintendent Launches Better Together

A series of community conversations to inform GCS’ new strategic direction

Greensboro, N.C. – In 1991, our community overwhelmingly supported a referendum to bring together three school districts to create the Guilford County Schools, a unified district committed to supporting ALL children in our community. Since then, GCS has been home to nationally recognized students, educators, and leaders.

Three decades later, GCS is on the verge of a new chapter, one full of opportunity and promise for the future of our children and grandchildren. However, we recognize that the context in which each school operates has changed-technological advances, globalization, and a pandemic have all contributed to these rapid changes. To be a thriving school district and community in the 21st Century will require us to look back at where we have been, where we are today, and where we see ourselves going.

Superintendent Dr. Whitney Oakley is proud to launch Better Together, a series of community conversations to discuss our hopes and dreams for our graduates, envision our shared future as a community, and determine a strategic direction to make our vision a reality.

“I believe in the power of public education to bring people together to change the world,” said Superintendent Oakley. “We will do it for our students, for our families, and for our community – and we will do it together.”

Over the next one hundred days, Dr. Oakley will meet with students, parents, educators, and community leaders.

The first two events open to families are:

* Thursday, October 13 at 5:30 pm

Andrews High School, 1920 McGuinn Dr, High Point

* Thursday, November 10 at 5:30 pm

Page High School, 201 Alma Pinnix Dr, Greensboro

Families who wish to attend may rsvp here. <forms.gle/xAeam2YxmjKQfLxb8>

Along the way, the district will be documenting and sharing what we are hearing and learning from people across Guilford County. GCS is also launching an online portal at www.gcsnc.com/bettertogether<www.gcsnc.com/Page/83795>, where you are invited to share your hopes and dreams for our graduates and our community.

