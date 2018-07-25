For Immediate Release: July 25, 2018

GCS Summer of Service Puts Employees Where Help is Needed

More than 160 district leaders, office administration and staff volunteered this summer

Greensboro, N.C. – This summer, GCS leaders have served food at Greensboro Urban Ministry, organized food pantries and assisted with various construction projects throughout the community.

The effort, known as Summer of Service, began seven years ago as a way for school and district leaders to increase their awareness of the valuable community assets that support families. Since then, GCS leaders have served more than 4,487 hours in the community totaling over $108,316 of economic impact (based on the 2014 national volunteer rate of $24.14).

This summer alone, GCS leaders and administrators have served an estimated 576 hours at more than 20 locations with such organizations as the YWCA, The Salvation Army and BackPack Beginnings.

Summer of Service concludes this week with two volunteer events. Details are as follows:

* The Salvation Army of Greensboro, 9-11 a.m., today, (July 25). Volunteers will assemble bags of food and restock the food pantry at 1311 South Eugene St., Greensboro. Another group of volunteers will prepare donated items for sale at 307 West Gate City Blvd., Greensboro.

* West End Ministries (903 W. English Road, High Point), 1-5 p.m., Thursday, July 26. Volunteers will sort food and serve a meal. Contact: Chris Gillespie at West End Ministries, 336-884-1105.

Additionally, some GCS students are also volunteering this week. A group of students from various high schools will help build a wheelchair ramp at 811 Burningbush Dr., Pleasant Garden from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. through Friday.

