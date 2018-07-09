For Immediate Release: July 9, 2018

GCS Summer Arts Institute Offers Variety of Programs

Theatre, music and visual art camps will run through August

Greensboro, N.C. – In the first week of the Summer Arts Institute, children actually cried at the end of the day because they didn’t want to go home.

And that is music to Nathan Street’s ears.

Street, director of GCS Fine Arts, says the Summer Arts Institute has grown from 200 students to more than 2,000 since it began in 2012. The district’s summer enrichment program enhances student growth in all arts disciplines. In addition to its Elementary Arts Exploration, Arts Immersion, orchestra, visual arts, guitar and piano camps, this summer GCS added two jazz camps and a summer-long theatre camp. The Stages for Learning theatre program will also produce two summer musical performances, in partnership with the Community Theatre of Greensboro.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer GCS students an amazing, world-class arts experience for the summer,” Street said.

Programs are usually week-long and conclude with a performance. Students can attend the theatre camp for multiple weeks. GCS works with community partners such as Moore Music, Community Theatre of Greensboro and Greensboro Project Space. GCS provides transportation.

McIver Education Center is a new site this summer. Students attending jazz camp there will spend this week learning jazz history, theory and improvisation, while theatre students of all ages will present a performance at the end of the week. The camps are taught by professional musicians and theatre students from area colleges and universities.

The following camps will be offered:

* 6 Strings and 88 Keys offers piano or guitar instruction, (grades 5-9), 8 a.m.-noon or 1-5 p.m., July 9-12 at Weaver Academy (300 S. Spring St., Greensboro).

* Elementary Arts Exploration offers visual art, theatre, dance and music classes, (grades 2-4), 9 a.m.-1 p.m., July 9-12 at Ragsdale High (1000 Lucy Ragsdale Dr., Jamestown).

* Arts Immersion offers chorus, theatre, visual arts or dance, (grades 5-8), 9 a.m.-3 p.m., July 16-19 at Ragsdale High (1000 Lucy Ragsdale Dr., Jamestown).

* UNCG Greensboro Project Space offers visual art camps, (grades 4-7), 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 9-Aug. 3 at Greensboro Project Space (219 W. Lewis St., Greensboro).

* John Coltrane Jazz Workshop (grades 7-12), 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., July 23-26 at Penn-Griffin School for the Arts (825 Washington St., High Point).

* Moore Music Band and Orchestra Jump Ahead, an introduction to band and orchestra, (rising middle-schoolers), 9 a.m.-1 p.m., July 23-26 at McIver Education Center (1401 Summit Ave., Greensboro).

* Moore Music Honors Jazz Camp, (grades 7-12), 9 a.m.-1 p.m., July 9-20 at McIver Education Center (1401 Summit Ave., Greensboro).

* Stages for Learning (Summer Musical) & Community Theatre of Greensboro Summer Theatre Camps (all grades), 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m., through Aug. 16 at McIver Education Center (1401 Summit Ave., Greensboro).

There will be two musicals presented by Stages for Learning; they are:

* “Dorothy in Wonderland,” 7 p.m. July 13-14 and 2 p.m., July 14-15. Tickets are $10

* “Addams Family Youth,” 7 p.m., July 20-21 and 2 p.m., July 21-22. Tickets are $10

