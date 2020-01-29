For Immediate Release: Jan. 29, 2020

GCS Students Winners of Gold Key Awards From 2020 Scholastic Art Awards

GCS students earned seven awards total

Greensboro, N.C. – After reviewing more than 2,400 entries, the jury for the 2020 Scholastic Art Awards have finalized their selections.

Guilford County Schools’ students received seven awards for their artwork, including three of the top tier awards, the Gold Key awards.

Madeline Seganish, a junior at Northwest High, brought home two Gold Key awards for her two paintings, All Apologies and Why Does My Back Always Hurt. Nina Byerly, a senior at Page High, also won a Gold Key award for her painting Daydreamer.

GCS students also brought home several Silver Key awards as well. A senior at Northwest High, Christy Ma, won for her painting Perfectionism. Cayla Ritchy, a senior at Weaver Academy, was awarded three Silver Key awards in three different disciplines. Her Salsa Skeleton won in the “drawing & illustration” category; CLOWNERY Speaks Louder Than Words PERIOD, won in the “printmaking” category; and Game Over won a Silver Key award in the Painting category.

