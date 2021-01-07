For Immediate Release: Jan. 7, 2021

GCS Students Will Learn Remotely on Friday

Greensboro, N.C. – In anticipation of inclement weather expected to impact Guilford County tomorrow, all Guilford County Schools students will learn remotely on Friday, Jan. 8.

Any activities planned for Saturday, Jan. 9, including athletics and testing, will also be canceled.

School nutrition will send two meals home with students on Thursday. Families of students currently learning remotely may pick-up two meals today for each child.

Teachers may work remotely from home. Central Offices will operate on a normal schedule. While tomorrow is a remote learning day, all personnel will have the same options currently available to them under the district’s inclement weather policy under Board of Education Policy AFC<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/Domain/234/Policies%20and%20Procedures/Policy/AFC%20-%20EMERGENCY%20CLOSING.pdf> and Procedure AFC-P<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/Domain/234/Policies%20and%20Procedures/Procedures/AFC-P%20EMERGENCY%20CLOSING.pdf>.

Schools will be open for school and district personnel only. Personnel needed to assist with any weather-related impacts or critical operations are designated in advance by supervisors, and may be called in. Employees should check with their supervisors for additional guidance.

For more information about the inclement weather policy, including the steps GCS takes to determine whether to close or delay school, click here.<nam05.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gcsnc.com%2Fdomain%2F254&data=02%7C01%7Csilverj%40gcsnc.com%7C13dac85a85174a57679e08d7ab72a53d%7C9ae2fb1fdea24c4381947624fcbbb30c%7C0%7…>

