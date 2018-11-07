[New PR Header DHayes]

For Immediate Release: Nov. 7, 2018

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

GCS Students, Staff Win Regional Awards for Theatre Skills

Weaver Academy will advance to state competition

Greensboro, N.C. – Four GCS high schools received accolades for theater excellence during the North Carolina Theatre Conference regional high school play festivals. One of those schools, Weaver Academy, will move on to the state competition happening Nov. 15-16 at Greensboro College.

The North Carolina Theatre Conference is the largest high school theatre event in the Southeast. This year, 3,000 students from 89 schools performed 118 plays. GCS winners are listed below:

Southwest High:

* Theatre Arts Award – Excellence in Creative Load In

* Barbizon Excellence in Design & Production – Technical Director and Designer, Devyn Meneses

Northwest High:

* Excellence in Original Interpretation of a Classic – “Medea in Black and White”

* Barbizon Excellence in Design & Production – Costume Design and Production – Myrrhan Sanchez, “Medea in Black and White”

* Barbizon Excellence in Design & Production – Set Design and Construction – Henry Godino, “Medea in Black and White”

* Outstanding Achievement in Acting – Elonie Quick, “Medea in Black and White”

Penn-Griffin School for the Arts:

* Festival Spirit Award

* Excellence in Acting – Antoinette Bailey

* Outstanding Achievement in Acting – India Jones

* “Dearborn Heights” – Rating: Superior

Weaver Academy:

* Festival Spirit Award

* Barbizon Excellence in Design & Production – Sound Design – Camille Everett

* Barbizon Outstanding Achievement in Design & Production – Technical Direction/Lighting Design – Petko Novosad

* Outstanding Achievement in Acting – Isabel Rhoten

* Excellence in Directing – Keith Taylor

* Distinguished Play

* “In a Word” – Rating: Superior

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com>.

[PR-footer]

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323