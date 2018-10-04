[New PR Header DHayes]

For Immediate Release: Oct. 4, 2018

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

GCS Students Read 3.2 Million Minutes this Summer

Those who met challenge earned prizes from Kersey Valley, Wendy’s

Greensboro, N.C. – Davell Moore knew he would receive a gift certificate to Kersey Valley and a Wendy’s coupon for completing his summer reading log. But the Shadybrook Elementary third-grader didn’t know that he earned even more as the district’s top reader this summer.

Davell read nearly 17,000 minutes, making him the top reader in Guilford County Schools this summer. As a reward, he received a $50 gift card to Barnes & Noble and a set of new books to read. And when you read as much as Davell, you always need more books!

In total, Guilford County Schools students read and logged more than 3.2 million minutes this summer. Those who read at least 900 minutes received a certificate to either the Maize Adventure or Spookywoods attraction at Kersey Valley<www.kerseyvalley.com/> and a coupon good at a participating Wendy’s restaurant.

“Books are powerful,” says Christine Clark, director of library media services. “They encourage us to become fully immersed in their experiences and help kids gain insight into their own lives in the process.”

GCS challenges students to read at least 30 minutes a day<www.gcsnc.com/Page/2204> for 20 days a month. The summer reading challenge<www.gcsnc.com/Page/46141> is an extension of that effort, designed to help avoid the summer slide.

Improving literacy is one of the district’s Strategic Plan goals<www.gcsnc.com/Page/51357>.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com>.

[PR-footer]

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323