For Immediate Release: October 30, 2019

Contact: Janson Silvers (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

GCS Students Perform Well on “Nation’s Report Card”

National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) Results Released Today

Greensboro, N.C. – Fourth and eighth graders in Guilford County Schools are performing better than, or as well as, students from large city districts across the nation in reading, according to a report released today. GCS eighth-grade students also posted significant gains in math.

The 2019 National Assessment of Educational Progress, or NAEP, report shows that in reading, GCS fourth graders performed better than their peers in large city schools, and on par with other public- school students nationally. GCS fourth-grade students scored better than 18 urban districts in reading.

GCS eighth graders performed better than their peers in large city schools and higher than 14 other urban school districts in reading. Only one other urban district outperformed GCS eighth graders in reading.

“The NAEP results indicate that our strategic investments in curriculum, instructional materials and supplies, and professional development for educators, particularly in English and language arts, are gaining traction in our schools, but we still have significant work to do,” said Superintendent Sharon L. Contreras.

In math, GCS fourth graders performed as well as their peers in large city schools but lower than students in public schools nationally. GCS eighth graders performed better in math than students from 21 urban districts, and scored on par with students in public schools nationally.

In addition, while eighth-grade student math scores decreased 1 point among public schools nationally, GCS posted a 4-point gain from 2017 to 2019 in math – the third largest increase among urban districts. Overall, GCS eighth grade students performed better than 21 other urban school districts tested.

“On 2019 NAEP, Guilford County Schools showed significant improvement in eighth-grade math when national scores declined, and large-city means did not move,” said Michael Casserly, executive director of the Council of Great City Schools. “In most other areas, Guilford County held their own at levels at or near the national average.”

GCS also mirrored national trends regarding score gaps between student groups. In general, score gaps in GCS between black and white students are similar or less than gaps in large cities but greater than gaps for North Carolina and public schools nationally.

Similarly, score gaps between Hispanic and white students in GCS are narrower than gaps posted by their peers in large city districts and public-school students nationally, except in fourth grade math. GCS significantly reduced the gap between Hispanic and white students in eighth grade math from 37 points to 25 points.

Considered the “gold standard” of educational assessment, NAEP began in 1964 with state assessments added in 1990. GCS and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are the only two districts in North Carolina that oversample students to provide district-level scores. GCS participated in NAEP at the district level for the first time in 2017.

