For Immediate Release: Jan. 14, 2019

Contact: Connie Mayberry (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

GCS Students Participate in MLK Jr. Day of Service at Town Centre

Service group projects include helping the homeless and cultivating school gardens

Greensboro, N.C. – On Monday, Jan. 21, the Guilford County Schools Service Learning Youth Council and Gift of Giving Grant Winners will display and share service-learning projects honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Four Seasons Town Centre.

Students from the Service Learning Youth Council will host two service tables. The first table will promote knowledge, action and advocacy for the homeless community. Participants and attendees will learn how to repurpose plastic bags to make outdoor sleeping mats. At the second table, participants will work to complete pillows and stuffed toys with words of hope. Both items will be delivered to area hospitals to share with patients.

The Gift of Giving Grant Winners will share how they directly helped the community using grant money provided by Four Seasons Town Centre. Their projects range from STEM tutoring to cultivating school gardens. Attendees can see the great work service-learning teams have been doing in our schools and community.

Four Seasons Town Centre will host a celebration for the grant winners in the amphitheater at 1 p.m.

The official hashtag for MLK Day of Service is #MLKDay and locally #MLKDayGSO.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com>

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323