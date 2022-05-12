For Immediate Release: May 12, 2022

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

GCS Students Nationally Recognized for Energy Education

GCS elementary and high schools selected as North Carolina Schools of the Year by NEED

Greensboro, N.C. – The National Energy Education Development (NEED) Project named both Reedy Fork Elementary and Southern High as the North Carolina Elementary and Senior Schools of the Year. Southern High is also a National Senior Finalist.

This is the fourth year in a row Reedy Fork Elementary received the honor. This year, they submitted their Ambassadors for Energy Project. The project’s goal was to allow the knowledge of different energy concepts to reach all students at Reedy Fork Elementary by hosting an in-house field trip for the 2nd-5th grade students.

The Reedy Fork Energy Fair consisted of seven stations, facilitated solely by the energy team members, that included hands-on STEM activities. The energy team also helped the 4th grade team give a Wind and Weather presentation to kindergarten and 1st grade students.

Southern High was named Senior School of North Carolina for the seventh year, and this is the second time they qualified as a finalist for the National award. This year, the school’s project was “Rebuilding a Culture,” because they had to rebuild their team from scratch after losing veteran members to college or virtual schools during COVID.

They spend the year writing grants, performing experiments and informing their fellow students of easy ways to save energy on a regular basis.

“I have kids that ask great questions and are not afraid to try things to figure it out. Curiosity is not missing from these kids,” said Mark Case, science teacher at Southern High.

Team members will attend the NEED Youth Energy Conference and Awards in Washington, D.C., this summer.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and the 50th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves more than 70,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 9,800 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com.



This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-8154